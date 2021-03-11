Drug dealer charged with welfare fraud

Mar. 11—MANKATO — A convicted drug dealer is now facing welfare fraud charges in two counties for allegedly failing to report her drug income and continuing to claim payments for a child who was taken into foster care.

Roberta Florene Brown, 52, of Mankato, and formerly of North Mankato, was charged with felony theft and felony medical assistance fraud Monday in Nicollet County District Court. She also was charged with felony wrongfully obtaining public assistance in January in Blue Earth County District court.

Brown has been arrested six times since late 2019 for selling or possessing drugs — predominately synthetic cannabinoids — in North Mankato and Mankato, court documents say. She was convicted of felonies in two cases, one case was dismissed and three are still pending.

Brown's son was taken into protective custody after her second arrest in early 2020.

Brown had been receiving Medical Assistance payments for acting as a personal care assistant to her son. She continued to submit timesheets after her son was placed in foster care, the new charges say.

She claimed more than 250 hours of caring for her son that never happened and fraudulently received nearly $4,300 in compensation, according to a court complaint.

The other new charges allege Brown failed to report income while receiving government assistance. She did not report her drug sales profits or gambling winnings, the charges say.

She received $2,400 in Medical Assistance benefits for which she allegedly was not eligible.

The unreported income also would have made her ineligible to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, a fraud investigator with the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office determined.

She also reportedly failed to report income as required while receiving Minnesota Family Investment Program benefits.

Brown has a prior conviction in 2006 for public assistance theft.