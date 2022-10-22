Drug dealer convicted of manslaughter in Lafayette fentanyl overdose death

Oct. 21—A suspected Longmont drug dealer charged in connection with a Lafayette fentanyl overdose death was convicted of manslaughter and several drug charges following a trial.

Sammy Valdez, 21, was found guilty by a Boulder County jury Friday of manslaughter, four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to sell, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

Valdez is now set for sentencing on Feb. 2. Prosecutors did not ask that his personal recognizance bond be revoked, citing Valdez's compliance on bond.

"Given the tragic death of this victim, today's verdict is justice," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "Nothing will bring the victim back or fill the void for her loved ones, but we hope this trial and verdict provide some answers for them.

"I appreciate the efforts that Boulder County Drug Task Force poured into this investigation. As a result, the District Attorney's Office was able to file criminal charges; our team fought for justice for the victim, her family, and our community. We are grateful for the time and service of the jurors. Fentanyl dealers, such as this defendant, who seek to profit from dealing deadly drugs, must be held fully accountable."

According to an affidavit, police were called to a home in Lafayette on March 19, 2020, after a man woke up to find his girlfriend was not breathing and not responding. Paramedics responded, but the woman was declared dead on scene.

The woman's boyfriend told police he had bought oxycodone pills from Valdez, his normal dealer, and that he and his girlfriend each took one before going to sleep.

In examining the pills, police noted that they appeared to be counterfeit oxycodone pills. The pills were sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and tested positive for fentanyl.

The Boulder County Drug Task Force began an investigation into Valdez, and on Oct. 23, police executed a search warrant and detained while he was en route to an arranged buy with an undercover officer. Police found cocaine in the apartment and on Valdez.

When questioned by police about the counterfeit pills, Valdez said he did not know he was selling counterfeit pills until February 2020, at which time he told his supplier he would no longer buy them because he knew they were associated with overdose deaths.

But according to the affidavit, evidence recovered on Valdez's phone indicated Valdez knew he was selling counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

In a Snapchat message Valdez wrote, "$900 for fakes 1000 of em tho." He also wrote, "Obliviously I got reals for the reg ... But these 30mg press fetty." Police said the term "press fetty" referred to pressed fentanyl, while 30mg refers to oxycodone pills.

Police said Valdez sent those messages the day the woman in Lafayette died.