Drug dealer found guilty of plotting murder of police informant

RICHMOND, Ind. — Larry Blackstock took a drastic step to avoid conviction as a drug dealer.

He attempted to arrange the killing of the police informant who would testify against him. A tip helped the Wayne County Drug Task Force thwart the plot, and now Blackstock, 44, faces up to 30 years in prison because of his actions.

A Wayne County jury recently found Blackstock guilty of Level 2 felony conspiracy to commit murder to conclude a three-day Superior Court 1 trial. He is the second of three co-defendants to be found guilty of a conspiracy charge.

Judge Charles Todd Jr. scheduled Blackstock's sentencing for 9 a.m. Sept. 16. The advisory sentence for a Level 2 felony conviction is 17⅟₂ years with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Blackstock was sentenced in November 2019 to three years of incarceration after pleading guilty to three Level 5 felony drug-dealing charges. He has remained in the Wayne County Jail since July 31, 2019, when he was extradited from Montgomery County, Ohio. Blackstock was arrested during April 2019 at his Dayton, Ohio, residence by Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service officers on local warrants for the conspiracy charge and for failure to appear.

The drug-dealing charges were filed April 3, 2017, against Blackstock after a Drug Task Force investigation that utilized the confidential informant making controlled buys from Blackstock.

To prevent the informant from providing a deposition in the drug-dealing case, Blackstock conspired with two others to kill the informant. Ryan J. Carpenter, 32, was found guilty Oct. 5, 2021, of Level 2 felony conspiracy to commit murder, and Bradi J. Louden, 28, has a Superior Court 1 trial scheduled Nov. 7 on her conspiracy charge.

Blackstock enlisted Louden, who had been in jail with the informant, to provide the informant a fatal overdose, while Carpenter was to drive Louden and supply syringes, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The informant's mother supplied officers information the day of the deposition about Louden trying to contact the informant, the affidavit said. While with officers, the informant called Louden and set up a meeting at a North Fifth Street liquor store. Officers then took Louden and Carpenter into custody when they arrived for the meeting.

Blackstock, who was free on bond, supplied Louden with fentanyl and instructed Louden and Carpenter to make sure the informant overdosed and died.

Carpenter was sentenced Dec. 13, 2021, to 19 years of incarceration with five years suspended to probation. He is serving his sentence at the Putnamville Correctional Center, according to Indiana Department of Correction online records. He has appealed his conviction.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Drug dealer found guilty of plotting murder of police informant