Drug dealer who gave deadly pills to Mac Miller pleads guilty

The drug dealer who allegedly supplied pills to rapper Mac Miller prior to his overdose death has reached a plea deal to avoid a more serious charge, but still faces up to 20 years in prison.

Stephen Walter, 46, agreed to plea guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl, a federal offense, in order to avoid a more serious conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance charge, TMZ reported.

Walter is accused of giving the pills to another man, Cameron James Pettit, 28, who was acquiring the pills for Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, who had requested Percocet and received fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Miller, 26, died Sept. 7, 2018 from an accidental overdose of due to a “mixed drug toxicity” of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Walter faces a maximum of more than 20 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and a $1 million fine, but prosecutors have only asked for a 17-year sentence with five years of supervised released.

Pettit and and 36-year-old Ryan Michael Reavis, who allegedly retrieved the pills Walter gave to Pettit, have also been charged in relation to Miller’s death and are being held in pre-trial detention. The two have asked the courts to move their Nov. 16 trial start to March 1 to give them more time to review prosecutors’ evidence.