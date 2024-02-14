Drug dealer gets 15 years

Feb. 14—GREENSBURG — A Shelbyville man convicted on a drug charge has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter, Jerry Merrill Jr. was sentenced on Feb. 13 by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court after pleading guilty on Jan. 5 to Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine and admitting to being a habitual offender.

The parties entered a plea agreement in which Merrill was sentenced to 15 years, with the judge to decide how much time should be in prison, home detention, and/or probation.

Because of the habitual offender allegation, at least six of the years had to be in prison, Harter said, and Merrill's counsel argued for six years in prison and nine years of probation. The State argued for all 15 years to be executed to the Department of Correction with no probation and participation in the Recovery While Incarcerated program. The Court ultimately adopted the State's recommendation, sentencing Merrill to 15 years, all in prison, and allowing for the RWI program.

The State was represented by Harter in this case.

Harter noted that Merrill's criminal history includes several felonies: conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine as a B felony; dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine as a Level 6 and as a Class D felony; resisting law enforcement as a Class D felony; and battery resulting in bodily injury as a D felony.

"Mr. Merrill carried controlled substances into our community, and I'm grateful for the police work by the Greensburg Police Department to intercept those drugs," Harter said. "Because of Mr. Merrill's longstanding addiction issues, he will have maximum accountability in prison to incentivize him to take treatment seriously."

The Daily News reported on Feb. 6, 2023, that Merrill, who was 54 at the time, had been arrested the day prior on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug, neglect of a depenant, dealing cocaine/narcotics, dealing meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.