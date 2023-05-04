Drug dealer killed 22-year-old after driving onto crowded pavement

Stephen McHugh - West Mercia Police/PA

A convicted drug dealer who deliberately drove into a crowd of pedestrians, killing a 22-year-old female student, has been found guilty of murder.

Stephen McHugh, who has never had a driving licence, had taken cocaine and downed six beers and ten double shots of spirits before driving his Volvo onto a footpath in Oswestry, Shropshire.

A two-week trial at Stafford Crown Court was told that Rebecca Steer was crushed underneath the vehicle and died of “catastrophic” injuries.

McHugh, who lived in Oswestry at the time of the killing last October, admitted manslaughter and assault, claiming he was trying to frighten pedestrians after an earlier altercation nearby.

Jurors deliberated for eight hours and 39 minutes over three days before convicting McHugh by majority 11-1 verdicts of murder and trying to wound a male pedestrian who was also knocked down.

The jury for the 28-year-old’s trial were not told that he has previous convictions related to drugs and the seizure of a sawn-off shotgun in Merseyside in 2019.

At the start of the hearing, prosecutor Kevin Hegarty KC said McHugh was driving a gold-coloured Volvo in Willow Street at about 2.45am on Oct 9 last year.

CCTV shown to the court captured McHugh stopping in the road and exchanging words with a group of people near the Grill Out takeaway.

Mr Hegarty told the court: “At that moment Rebecca Steer was crossing Willow Street.

“All of a sudden, as she was crossing, the Volvo shot backwards. It narrowly missed her.”

Jurors were told that Ms Steer managed to get out of the way of the car and made her way to the pavement on the opposite side of Willow Street.

Mr Hegarty added: “At that moment Mr McHugh turned the steering wheel in the direction of the people on the pavement and then he drove on to the pavement towards that group of people.

“The driver’s side of the car went on to the kerb, on to the footpath, and he proceeded to drive through the group.”

McHugh’s vehicle hit three people, the court heard, including two men who were “knocked aside” by the front wing.

He was arrested on Oct 10 in Gobowen, Shropshire, and claimed he “didn’t mean to hit anyone”.

‘A moment of stupidity’

The court heard McHugh say that he was not angry with the group and had reversed to get alongside them to pick up a friend.

“I am not an angry person,” he told the jury. “I didn’t really think about it. It was a moment of stupidity.”

McHugh will be sentenced by Mr Justice Andrew Baker on Friday.

In a statement issued through West Mercia Police, Ms Steer’s family thanked everyone who had worked to secure justice.

Their statement said: “Rebecca Adelaide Steer, Becca to us, Becky to everyone else, was a pure joy to have as a daughter/sister and we all feel lucky to have had her in our lives, but we will always feel robbed.

“Her 13-year-old sister Kimberley summed it up perfectly in her letter to Becca at her funeral, she said: ‘Becca was doing so well in life, and some stupid idiot stole her away from us’.”

