Drug dealer to serve 6-plus years

Apr. 15—ASHLAND — A drug dealer busted by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force last year will serve almost 6 1/2 years in prison.

Chance Riffe, 32, of Napoleon, Ohio, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth and distribution of 50 or more grams of meth.

On Monday, Judge David L. Bunning sentenced Riffe to the prison stretch.

Riffe was accused of working with 40-year-old Jessica D. Ross, of Rush, to distribute meth in early 2021. According to court records, Riffe sold 56 grams of meth to an informant working for the task force in March 2021.

Ross is scheduled for sentencing on May 9.

