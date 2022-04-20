Drug dealer who sold rapper Mac Miller fentanyl-laced pills sentenced to more than a decade in prison

One of the three men convicted of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to rapper Mac Miller, who died of an overdose in 2018, was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison this week.

Ryan Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last November to distribution of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Reavis provided the counterfeit oxycodone pills, which he knew were laced with fentanyl or another controlled substance, to Cameron Pettit at the direction of Stephen Walter on Sept. 4, 2018, according to prosecutors.

Pettit sold the fentanyl-laced pills to Mac Miller the next day and the Grammy-nominated artist was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment on Sept. 7.

Walter also pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl last year, while the case against Pettit is pending, Fox 11 Los Angeles reports.

Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, had alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl in his system when he died.

The CDC estimates at least 105,000 Americans died of drug overdose deaths last year, about two-thirds of which were attributed to fentanyl.