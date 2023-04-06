Drug dealer who sold ‘Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams lethal dose of heroin pleads guilty

The callous drug dealer accused of peddling a lethal dose of heroin to celebrated actor Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court records.

Williams, star of “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” died Sept. 6, 2021 of a drug overdose from heroin spiked with fentanyl in his penthouse apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Irving “Green Eyes” Cartagena, 39, was caught on surveillance camera near South 3rd St. around the corner from the actor’s apartment the day before his death making a hand-to-hand sale that could have been a scene right out of the HBO show that made Williams famous.

“Williams died as a result of using that fentanyl-laced heroin,” according to an affidavit from NYPD Det. Mark Gurleski. “Despite knowing that Williams died after buying the [drug trafficking organization]’s product, [Cartagena] has continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin, in broad daylight, amidst residential apartment buildings.”

Cartagena faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in August.

Police found a glassine envelope containing drugs inside Williams’ apartment, according to sources.

The 54-year-old star had spoken openly about his struggles with drug addiction, both before breaking into show business and during his time on HBO’s groundbreaking hit series set in Baltimore.