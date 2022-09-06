‘Drug dealer’ whose home was raided in February sentenced to 10-20 years

HILLSDALE — A man described by authorities as a local drug dealer was sentenced last week to 10-20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Mullins is due back in the 1st Judicial Court in October for sentencing on a second conviction of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Scott Allen Mullins, 53, was convicted by a jury in July of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a 20-year felony in the state of Michigan.

Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney Neal Brady pursued the case with a habitual offender — fourth offense notice, multiplying the maximum sentence in the case to life or any number of years.

The 10- to 20-year sentence was imposed for an incident that occurred in February 2021, nearly a year before the Michigan State Police led Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office raided Mullins South Sand Lake Road compound this February.

In February 2021, Mullins was driving down M-34 when he was stopped by the Michigan State Police; he had a valid felony warrant for maintaining a drug house at the time.

After arresting Mullins on the warrant, troopers discovered a “large amount of methamphetamine” in the trunk during a vehicle inventory search before the vehicle was towed, Brady said.

“The fact that he was supplemented as a fourth habitual offender multiplied the charge significantly,” Brady said. “Is it a victory? Yes, in a sense it is.”

Brady’s office has issued a handful of warrants for Mullins arrest over the past decade for drug-related offenses. He has previous convictions for possession of methamphetamine and attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

After the July trial, Mullins pleaded guilty to a second count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine stemming from this February’s RHINO raid.

Charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of felony firearm, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, maintaining a drug house, possession of oxycodone and felon in possession of ammunition will be dismissed at the time of sentencing on that case in October, Brady said.

The February raid — conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies working in tandem under the control of RHINO investigators — was the culmination of a lengthy investigation into reported narcotics activity at Mullins’ seven acre compound in the 1900 block of South Sand Lake Road in Allen Township.

Detective Lieutenant Sean Street, RHINO team commander, said in an earlier interview that investigators discovered a butane hash oil lab at the location and Mullins was charged for that as well.

Mullins was charged with maintaining a drug house last year in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Hillsdale man but the case fell apart when witnesses in the case refused to cooperate with authorities.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: ‘Drug dealer’ sentenced to 10-20 years