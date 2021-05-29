Drug dealers nowadays sell the 'blues'

Mike Gallagher, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
May 29—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "Blues," the street name for counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, have become common in Albuquerque over the last five years.

Many drug dealers sell any drug they can get their hands on, but some only sell "blues."

Hector Garcia-Salas, 36, came to the attention of law enforcement in 2019 for selling cocaine.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents arranged for undercover cocaine purchases from Garcia and his associates before serving a search warrant on Garcia's home. They found more than ounce of cocaine — and more than 300 pills that contained fentanyl.

In April, Garcia pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and agreed to a sentence of between three years to three years and 10 months in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

More recently DEA arrested and charged Aiyana Lueras, 31, with three counts of possession and distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In February, agents arranged an undercover purchase from Lueras, according to a criminal complaint, of 200 fentanyl pills for $1,200.

After the transaction, agents arrested Lueras and she said that she had 600 more pills in her car and approximately 4,000 at her trailer home on Indiana SE.

Agents served a search warrant on her home and found the pills and several firearms, according to court records.

Lueras was granted pretrial release and is awaiting trial. — Mike Gallagher

