Drug dealers sentenced to prison after customer dies

Nov. 30—A husband-and-wife drug dealing team from Southern Oregon are headed to prison after one of their customers died of a fentanyl overdose.

Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly six years in federal prison while Christine Marie Ramos received a sentence of just over four years. The two are residents of Yoncalla in Douglas County, according to federal prosecutors.

In May 2018, a man stopped by the couple's home after being released from a residential drug treatment program. He died of fentanyl poisoning later the same day, according to court documents.

The next day, investigators interviewed Brian and Christine Ramos. The couple said the man had been at their home the day before, but they denied giving him drugs, according to court documents.

Detectives searched the couple's home and found several dozen grams of methamphetamine, 260 pills, drug paraphernalia and digital scales. Several pills that later tested positive for fentanyl were found in the couple's vehicles, according to court documents.

"Evidence recovered from Brian Ramos' phone revealed that he had in fact sold a pill to the man who succumbed to the fatal overdose," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon said in a press release.

Christine Ramos, who was at work when the man stopped by their home, admitted to selling the man pills for up to two years prior to his overdose. At one point after learning the man was injecting the pills she sold him, she stopped selling him drugs, then resumed the sales, according to court documents.

In August 2018, Brian and Christine Ramos were charged with conspiring with each other to possess with an intent to distribute meth, oxycodone and hydromorphone. They pleaded guilty in March 2021, according to federal prosecutors.

Oxycodone and hydromorphone are both addictive pain medications that can stop people's breathing and lead to death, according to medical experts.

This case was investigated by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Jeffrey Sweet.