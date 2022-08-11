Drug dealing case moves up the ladder

Aug. 11—The criminal case against a man accused of being found with large quantities of several drugs and two handguns has been moved to federal court.

Lamone L. Lauderdale, 34, of Indianapolis, was driving a work van erratically when police pulled him over at U.S. 421 near Bennett Parkway in Zionsville in January.

Zionsville Police Cpl. Joshua Stutesman's K9 partner, Mika, indicated the van held illegal drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Boone Superior Court I. Lauderdale then sped away, hitting two other vehicles and blowing a tire on a curb at 106th Street before running toward a mini-mall, police reported. He then ran on foot, and Mika stopped him, police reported.

In all, Lauderdale was found to have 11 ounces of marijuana, 4 ounces of cocaine, 7 ounces of meth, nearly 3 ounces of heroin, THC edibles, $630 in cash, and baggies typically used for packaging narcotics for sale, according to the probable cause affidavit. He also had two handguns: a Taurus 9 mm with 12- and 30-round magazines and a .45-cal Charles Daly handgun with five rounds in its magazine, according to the affidavit.

Lauderdale was out of prison on parole for a Marion County conviction of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug when he was arrested, and the Boone County Prosecutor moved to seek a habitual offender status for him, which could have enhanced any sentence he may have received here if found guilty.

Lauderdale was charged in Boone County with dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in a schedule III controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident.

But Judge Matthew Kincaid dismissed the case at Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Lesh's request so the U.S. Attorney's Office could pursue a case against him. Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said his office works closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office and about six to 10 times a year defers cases to federal court when it is believed a stiffer sentence will result.