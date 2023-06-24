Drug dealing holdout killed after being put on crew’s ‘eviction list,’ Manhattan DA says

A ruthless drug crew gunned down a man after adding his name to their “eviction list” for refusing to fork over narcotics he owed them, Manhattan prosecutors revealed Saturday.

Luis Roman, 28, and Shaun McClam, 38, were arrested Friday and arraigned on murder, conspiracy, and illegal weapon charges, according to their criminal complaint.

The pair were wanted for the murder of 37-year-old Timothy Parker, who was gunned down on the fourth floor of the George Washington Houses where he lived on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. in East Harlem on Oct. 25, cops said.

Paramedics rushed Parker to Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Prior to the shooting, the duo had become increasingly more frustrated trying to recover the narcotics from Parker, authorities say. The conspirators added the victim to their “eviction list,” and, court records show, began planning his murder.

“He on the eviction list, homie. All the way, you hear me? All the way,” the third conspirator told Roman in a phone conversation recorded by investigators. “All gloves off, B. For real, I’m tired of that b---h, man.”

McClam — who was tasked with performing the hit — took multiple videos of the suspect entering and exiting his apartment at the East Harlem housing complex in the days leading up to the murder, according to court documents.

The defendant donned a black wig, a bicycle delivery outfit, and other disguises as he cased out Parker’s home, according to prosecutors.

He then met with Roman the day before the hit, where his accomplice provided him with a pistol, court documents show.

He ambushed Parker outside his fourth-floor apartment at 2:38 p.m. the following day, when he shot him three times in the chest and head, prosecutors allege.

Following the murder, McClam shared social media posts about Parker’s killing with his associates, including a video on the Citizen App, to which one of the conspirators responded, “touchdown,” prosecutors charge.

McClam even haunted a candlelight memorial setup for Parker outside the housing complex, taking a video of it from his cellphone three days after gunning the victim down, according to court documents.

Police are currently searching for the third conspirator.

Roman and McClam were ordered held without bail at their arraignment and are due back in court on June 30 and July 31 respectively.