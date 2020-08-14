Drug-dealing stripper wanted white supremacist gang to kill Texas roommate, feds say

Collin Garrett Hayden, a 28-year-old stripper accused of drug-dealing and being a white supremacist, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

Aside from racism and dancing, the Dallas resident dealt methamphetamine across state lines and sold cocaine out of the clubs he performed in, according to the DOJ.

So when authorities launched an investigation into meth trafficking out of Dallas in 2016, they say they came across Hayden and his roommate. An undercover recording allegedly captured the two trying to make a sale. Law enforcement dug deeper, revealing the scope of Hayden’s dealings, including sales of meth to a buyer in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to the release.

Federal charges were coming — and when Hayden learned, “he turned on his roommate and threatened to kill him,” the DOJ said . Authorities later accused Hayden of planning to use his white supremacist gang connections to carry out the murder.

While in jail, a guard reported Hayden for allegedly trying to obtain a cell phone through bribery. Hayden apparently retaliated by getting his hands on a “shank-type weapon,” authorities say, and threatening “to kill any guards who entered his cell.”

Though Hayden was only recently sentenced, he was found guilty on March 6, of obstruction of justice. Before the trial began, he also pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in jail.