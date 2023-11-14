Drug death charge dismissed against Southwest Greensburg woman

Nov. 13—A Westmoreland County judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against a Southwest Greensburg woman who prosecutors said was responsible for the fatal overdose of her live-in boyfriend in 2021.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger found there was insufficient evidence to establish that Jennifer Lynn Gartland delivered the fentanyl-laced drugs that caused the death of Richard J. Conte on June 16, 2021.

Gartland, 48, was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death, drug delivery and child endangerment in connection with Conte's death. According to court records, Gartland, Conte and their 5-year-old daughter walked to a nearby residence to purchase $60 of heroin.

Gartland claimed that after they returned home, she put their daughter to bed and injected two stamp bags of the drugs and survived, according to court records. Conte inhaled one bag and moments later was found unresponsive in bed.

Conte was hospitalized and died the next day, authorities said.

"This court concludes that the defendant and Conte acted jointly and with equal participation in purchase the drug which caused Conte's death," Krieger wrote.

The judge ruled Gartland can still be prosecuted on one related count of child endangerment.

Gartland remains in jail awaiting trial on in at least two other pending cases including one that involves an allegation of drug delivery.

Jody L. Cicchitello, the Greensburg man who police said sold Gartland and Conte the fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and other offenses. Those charges were dropped after Cicchitello, 51, died earlier this year.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .