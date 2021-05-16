Drug deaths in Honolulu hit 5-year high in 2020

Peter Boylan, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·8 min read

May 16—Drug-related deaths in Honolulu hit a five-year high last year, fueled by methamphetamine overdoses that have law enforcement focused on keeping more illegal drugs out of the islands.

There were 197 drug-related deaths in Honolulu last year, compared to 191 in 2019 ; 157 in 2018 ; 163 in 2017 ; and 171 in 2016, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner's office. The average age of those who died as a result of drug use was about 51. The youngest was 15, the only adolescent death, and the oldest was 98.

The overwhelming number of deaths—148—were due to methamphetamine.

"A lot of methamphetamine comes from Mexico and that slowed down for some time, " Honolulu Police Department Maj. Phillip Johnson, head of HPD's Narcotics /Vice Division, said. "Those who did have drugs on the ground, the price was quite high and we were not seeing a lot coming in like we normally did. After we started seeing toilet paper returning to the shelves, we saw the drugs come back to the streets."

Johnson said the COVID-19 pandemic did not hamper HPD's narcotics enforcement efforts. "Fortunately we kept that under control and it didn't impact my division. We have our investigations long term and short term, full steam ahead, " he said.

In addition to the increase in meth deaths, law enforcement noticed fentanyl working its way into the mix of drugs sold on Honolulu's streets and are seizing illegal firearms in an increasing number of drug cases.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents and HPD officers are finding fentanyl—a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse—in counterfeit oxycodone pills manufactured in Mexico and transported to Hawaii through California.

Leslie Tomaich, assistant special agent in charge of DEA's Honolulu District Office, said agents are seeing an increase in fentanyl confiscations. DEA seizures of the drug in powder and pill form this year already have exceeded the entire haul from 2020.

But unlike the Midwest and East Coast, where fentanyl and opioid deaths dominate drug overdose statistics, meth remains Hawaii's illicit drug of choice.

"Meth has always been our main threat out here, " said Tomaich, a 23-year DEA veteran who worked the streets of San Diego and Mazatlan, Mexico, as a special agent. "The prices increased (during the lockdown ). The demand was still there and people were willing to pay the higher prices for it. We were still making significant seizures. Now we're coming out of it and prices are going back to the levels they were pre-COVID."

Rising fentanyl threat In 2016, agents did not uncover any fentanyl during their investigations, but that quickly changed. A total of 593 grams of the powder form of the drug was seized in 2017 ; 51 grams of powder and about 430 tablets in 2018 ; a kilogram—2.2 pounds—of powder and 916 tablets in 2019 ; and 275 grams of powder and about 1, 700 tablets last year.

So far this year, agents have recovered 3 kilograms of powder and 1, 233 tablets.

"In the last year it seems to be in just about everything : cocaine, heroin, Xanax ... a good percentage is fentanyl, " HPD's Johnson said. "It's cheap to produce. It makes a good cutting agent and it doesn't reduce the effect of the drug. It's here. It's in the dope that is coming in. It is a problem."

The state Department of Health did not reply to requests for comment.

There were 47 drug-related deaths involving illicit opioids in 2020, with 21 involving heroin and 26 involving fentanyl, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner. That compares to 38 drug-related deaths involving opioids in 2019, with 19 due to heroin and 19 caused by fentanyl. In 2018, there were 27 drug-related deaths due to illicit opioids, with 15 involving heroin, nine involving fentanyl and the remaining three involving other drugs.

Nationally, more than 87, 200 people died of a drug overdose from Sept. 1, 2019, to Sept. 1, 2020—a 29 % increase and the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On average, 238 people die of a drug overdose every day in the United States.

"Our principal drug threat in Hawaii, for the last 30 years, has been crystal methamphetamine, " according to Gary Yabuta, executive director of the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. "It comes in from the Mexican cartels through the West Coast to Hawaii. It's no longer manufactured in Hawaii. While the mainland is being ravaged by opioids and fentanyl, Hawaii's problem remains methamphetamine."

The Hawaii HIDTA is a cross-jurisdictional organization that brings together county, state and federal law enforcement officers to work on illegal-drug cases.

The program is administered nationally by the Office of National Drug Control Policy, which has 33 designated HIDTAs. When the Hawaii HIDTA was established in 1999, "ice " methamphetamine and "high-potency marijuana " were seen as the greatest drug threats to the region, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

'It floats or flies'

Prior to the first pandemic lockdowns at the start of 2020, the price of methamphetamine was about $350 per ounce. By mid-year, the price increased to an average of $2, 100 per ounce, according to the Hawaii HIDTA. By year's end, the price was $650 per ounce.

Today, the price of methamphetamine moves between $400 and $600 an ounce.

Law enforcement officials believe the price increase is related to trans-Pacific air travel restrictions and the arbitrary jump in wholesale drug pricing controlled by the Mexican drug cartels, which are the principal manufacturers and distributors of methamphetamine imported to Hawaii.

"It floats or it flies, that's the only way they are getting it into Hawaii, " said Richard "Rico " Witt, a former U.S. Postal Service inspector who now serves as the Hawaii HIDTA's drug intelligence officer. "We saw a decrease in availability last year by the time they stopped all of those flights and prices shot up a lot. Right now, it's right back down to the original prices."

HPD credits its partnerships with the Hawaii HIDTA, the DEA and the FBI as critical to the success of illegal-drug cases. The FBI's Honolulu division declined to comment.

HPD Capt. Kyle Numasaki, who has spent most of his career in the Narcotics /Vice Division, said cutting off the sources of drug shipments in Mexico and on the mainland remains the key to curtailing Honolulu's drug trade.

"If we are making street buys, the dope is already here, " Numasaki said. "One of the main focuses that we should be looking at is interdiction. There are only two ways the dope can be coming in : through the air and over the ocean. We focus on interdiction and preventing it from coming in. That's the main thing."

Yabuta, a former chief of the Maui Police Department, agreed and cited the cross-­jurisdictional cooperation that happens in Hawaii as key to cutting off drug cartels' supply chains.

"That's why we have state, local and federal law enforcement participants, " Yabuta said. "We have a mission not only to disrupt drug trafficking but follow the trace ... and hopefully take it all the way to Mexico. After we make a seizure here in Hawaii, our next step is—where do these drugs come from ?"

The camaraderie and collaboration among county, state and federal agencies is important, the DEA's Tomaich said.

"You always make better cases when you work with the locals and collaborate. We do that very well in Hawaii, " she said.

Drugs and guns Police and federal agents are also noticing an alarming number of firearms turning up in drug cases.

"Ghost guns "—unregistered firearms manufactured from parts and plans purchased online or from black market arms dealers—are regularly found by police and federal agents.

"The majority, 90 to 95 % of them are ghost guns, " said Tomaich, who is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of four offices located in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. "In almost every case we've seized guns along with dope. I was surprised with the amount of guns here in the islands that we've seized. I'm hoping that violence does not increase here. Hawaii is a pretty calm place. I'm concerned by the increase in meth-related deaths."

HPD's Johnson echoed Tomaich's concerns about the relationship between drugs and firearms seized by police that lack serial numbers.

"I wouldn't say the traffickers are more violent, but we are at heightened alert we are seeing more guns, " Johnson said. "Cases that we would serve a search warrant and do a seizure where it would be hit or miss of recovering a gun—now we're recovering a gun more frequently."

Recommended Stories

  • Ozuna, Albies go back-to-back as Braves beat Brewers 6-3

    Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies helped the Atlanta Braves build a big enough lead to protect their beleaguered bullpen. Ozuna and Albies hit Atlanta’s first back-to-back homers of the season and the Braves snapped a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. After the Braves squandered leads each of the last three days against Toronto, they built a 6-1 advantage and hung on this time even after Josh Tomlin allowed back-to-back homers to Luis Urías and Manny Piña in the ninth inning.

  • How Does an Employer Benefit From a 401(K) Matching Plan?

    Companies match 401(k) plan contributions to attract talent, encourage employee enrollment in the plan, and to get a tax deduction.

  • Cheney says McCarthy and Stefanik are complicit in Trump's election falsehoods

    Cheney also told "Fox News Sunday" that by perpetuating the false election narrative, Trump has "betrayed" his voters.

  • Cities are getting a windfall from Biden's COVID relief bill. Now how are they going to spend it?

    Affordable housing? More cops? Broadband? Mayors have a historic infusion of federal relief money to decide how to spend.

  • Rob McElhenney Says He Had To “Throw Out” Season 2 Of ‘Mythic Quest’ Amid The Pandemic – Contenders TV

    Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest had begun shooting its second season when coronavirus swept the globe last year. Like many productions, it spelled game over for the workplace comedy, and prompted a major rewrite from co-creators Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz. Speaking during Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event, McElhenney reflected on the pandemic-shaped “wrench in […]

  • 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Free $15 Amazon credit, $5.75 LED smart bulbs, 1,000 thread count bed sheets, more

    Sundays are made for rest and relaxation. Before you get to all that, however, we've got 10 epic daily deals that you're definitely going to want to check out. And at the top of the list, we've got... free money! There is an incredible hidden deal on Amazon that will score you a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card with the coupon code GIFTCARD2021. If you just enter your own info as the recipient and add the money back to your own account, you'll end up getting that $15 for free! The one catch is that this deal is only for people who have never bought Amazon gift cards before from the Amazon website (purchases from other stores are fine). Thankfully, it's easy to figure out if you're eligible. Just add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart, enter the coupon code at checkout, and the following message should appear near the top of the page when you apply the code: "Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping." As long as you see that message, you'll score yourself some free money! Other top daily deals on Sunday include your very last chance to get the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $28.85 (or get the awesome upgraded version for $39.99 instead of $50), a fantastic 4K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for only $64.99, #1 best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plugs with more than 19,000 5-star ratings for just $4.72 each with coupon code ECHE76M7, a massive $52 discount off Apple AirPods Pro, 17% off the most popular iPhone clear cases we've ever covered here at BGR Deals, best-selling smart LED light bulbs for only $5.75 each, 38% off luxurious 1,000 thread count bed sheets for one day only, a surprise sale that slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K to the same price as the mid-range Fire TV Stick, and the Eureka PowerSpeed lightweight upright bagless vacuum that gobbles up pet hair like it's nothing for just $75.98. Scroll through all of today's hottest daily deals down below.

  • South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

    South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said. Mkhize said that more than 325,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would arrive at midnight on Sunday, bringing the total of Pfizer doses up to 975,780. So far South Africa has ordered enough COVID-19 vaccines for 46 million of its 60 million population.

  • Andrew Yang grilled in New York mayoral debate

    Who some see as the Democratic frontrunner in the race to become New York City’s next mayor, Andrew Yang, was grilled during a mayoral debate on his lack of governmental experience. During the virtual debate, Yang attempted to deflect on his record of not voting in local elections by asserting that he contributed to the success of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia. When challenged by former NYPD police captain Eric Adams who viewed his comments as “disrespectful” to Black women who contributed, Yang added that he gave credit to activists involved, but said he contributed to the fundraising.

  • Fat Joe crowns DJ Khaled the ‘Quincy Jones of hip-hop,’ and the internet has thoughts

    Fat Joe became a trending topic after the Bronx rapper praised DJ Khaled for his musical success and concluded that he’s the “Quincy Jones of hip-hop.” During an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Fat Joe gave Khaled his flowers for consistently dropping hit records with the biggest names in hip-hop.

  • Goalkeeper scores a stunning last-second goal to save Liverpool's season

    Liverpool was down to their last chance, and goalkeeper Alisson Becker played unlikely hero to become the first goalie to score in club history.

  • Hannah Berner is Leaving Summer House After a "Whirlwind" Experience to Focus on Stand-Up Career

    Hannah Berner is saying goodbye to Summer House after three seasons, revealing that she'll spend this summer "telling fart jokes at comedy clubs" instead of hanging out with her Bravo co-stars.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Liz Cheney vs. Donald Trump: Martha Raddatz talks to Wyoming voters

    "I know the vast majority of people in the state of Wyoming are not happy with her decision," a Wyoming voter tells Martha Raddatz.

  • Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

    GAZA (Reuters) -Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media on Saturday, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas. The al-Jalaa building in Gaza City, which also houses the offices of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera as well as other offices and apartments, had been evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the strike. The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck a multi-storey building "which contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization".

  • Missing tiger in Houston is turned in to police

    The Bengal tiger was first spotted wandering around the Texas neighborhood last week

  • NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

    TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

  • Rombauer upsets Medina Spirit to win Preakness

    Rombauer came from behind to upset Kentucky Derby-winner Medina Spirit to win the Preakness on Saturday, spoiling the latter's chances of capturing horse racing's Triple Crown. Rombauer's odds were 11-1. Watch Rombauer's run to victory at the #Preakness: pic.twitter.com/MWiesOp7Rc — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 15, 2021 Medina Spirit, aside from winning the first leg of the Triple Crown and entering the Preakness as the favorite, was the center of attention Saturday because he failed a post-Derby drug test. While the horse was cleared to run at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course after passing multiple pre-race drug tests, skepticism surrounded his trainer, Bob Baffert. Ultimately, Medina Spirit finished in third behind Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon, who had 3-1 odds. Read more at ESPN. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Biden calls Netanyahu and Abbas as anger grows at Israel over airstrike on journalists’ tower

    UN Security Council will discuss crisis on Sunday

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • A Space Force Commander was fired after comments made on conservative podcasts about diversity and Marxism

    When asked for an example, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier mentioned The New York Times' 1619 project, which examines the legacy of slavery in the US.