Drug delivery resulting in death charges held for Schuylkill County Court

Jun. 19—POTTSVILLE — A former Pottsville man charged with supplying drugs that resulted in the death of a woman in Pottsville last year had charges against him held for Schuylkill County Court on Monday during a preliminary hearing.

David C. Miller, 34, also formerly of Bethlehem and Tamaqua, appeared before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley on charges of one felony count of drug delivery resulting in death and two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

After hearing testimony from the arresting officer, Pottsville police Detective Joseph Krammes, Reiley said prosecutors presented enough evidence to advance the charges to the county court level.

In county court, Miller can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Krammes said the charges were the result of an investigation that began when police were called to 309 N. George St. on April 22, 2022, for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest.

Iylissa Jack was found unresponsive in a second-floor bedroom, Krammes said.

Despite lifesaving measures by officers and Schuylkill EMS personnel, the woman was subsequently pronounced dead at a local hospital at 5:53 p.m.

The woman's mother reported speaking to her daughter around 10 a.m. that day and said she did not know if her daughter had relapsed into drug use.

The scene was processed, and Krammes said police seized a white powder residue, drug paraphernalia and a cellphone.

A search warrant was executed for the cellphone and revealed text messages and Facebook Messenger messages from the account of DC Miller, later determined to be David C. Miller.

The messages from April 9 through April 22, 2022, the date of the woman's death, showed that Miller delivered both fentanyl and methamphetamine to Jack on multiple occasions, Krammes said.

The detective said that on Feb. 10, 2023, Miller came to city hall to be interviewed and waived his Miranda Rights.

After seeing the text messages, Miller admitted sending the messages and also admitted selling fentanyl and methamphetamine to Jack, Krammes said.

Miller also said he was using from the same drugs he sold to Jack, Krammes said.

A subsequent toxicology test on Jack determined that she had 15 nanograms of fentanyl in her system along with 770 nanograms of methamphetamine.

He said a forensic pathologist determined that 5 nanograms of fentanyl would be lethal.

After hearing testimony, Assistant District Attorney Andrew T. Bench argued the commonwealth proved its case at the district court level and asked all charges be held for court.

Miller's court-appointed attorney, James G. Conville of Schuylkill Haven, argued that prosecutors proved the woman died from fentanyl and methamphetamine but not that the drugs Miller sold her resulted in her death.

Bench said there was no evidence on the woman's cellphone or messages that indicated she was purchasing the narcotics somewhere else.

Miller remains in Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $75,000 straight cash bail set at the time of his arrest on May 4.