A.I. Drug Discovery Company Syntekabio (KOSDAQ:226330.KQ) to Explore Partnerships at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Biotech Showcase™ 2023

New York, NY --News Direct-- Syntekabio, Inc.

Syntekabio (KOSDAQ:226330.KQ)(226330:KS), a global AI drug discovery and development company, will participate in the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare (JPM) Conference and Biotech Showcase™ 2023, which will be held concurrently.

One of the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposia in the industry, the conference connects industry leaders, investors, emerging fast-growth companies, and tech innovators from around the world. Syntekabio is also open to requests for meetings and presentations via partneringONE® through Biotech Showcase. Details of the events are as follow:

WHAT: JPM BIO One-on-One Partnering 2023

WHEN: January 9-12, 2023

WHERE: San Francisco Marriott Marquis (780 Mission Street | San Francisco)

WHAT: Biotech Showcase™ 2023

WHEN: January 9-11, 2023; January 18-19, 2023 (Virtual)

WHERE: Hilton San Francisco Union Square (333 O'Farrell Street | San Francisco)

Venture capitalists invested more than $52 billion globally in therapeutic-based biotech companies from 2019 to 2021. $35 billion of that went into biotech companies with advanced platform technologies that could transform the industry, including emerging start-ups. With the latest launch of STB Cloud, Syntekabio is generating excitement in the drug discovery industry by cutting through vast swaths of data to speed the discovery and development of new drugs.

Be sure to find us in San Francisco at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Biotech Showcase events. We encourage you to schedule a time to meet with our team to discuss your product development challenges, licensing deals, potential investment, joint ventures and research, and more. For more information, contact our B/D and I/R team led by Ellie Woo at admin@syntekabiousa.com or +1 (212) 371-2544.

SyntekaBio is a global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-based drug discovery and development company, headquartered in South Korea since 2009, with its U.S. operations bringing innovative technologies and science to create transformative medicines worldwide that are compliant with international standards to cure diseases and improve people's lives. Find out more about DeepMatcher®, NEO-ARS™, NGS-ARS™ and PGM-ARS™ at www.syntekabio.com.

Story continues

Contact Details

Sabina Lee

+1 201-408-5342

wgroup@wmedical.org

Company Website

https://www.syntekabio.com/eng

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/a-i-drug-discovery-company-syntekabio-kosdaq-226330-kq-to-explore-partnerships-at-the-j-p-morgan-healthcare-conference-and-biotech-showcase-2023-543708416