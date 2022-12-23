A.I. in New Drug Discovery and Development Takes Center Stage at New York Health Forum (226330.KQ)

New York, NY —News Direct— Syntekabio, Inc.

The 19th New York Health Forum, hosted by W Medical Strategy Group, celebrated its year end on Nov. 28 with a successful gathering of physicians, executives and policymakers from biomedical, pharmatech and government organizations at the Press Lounge in Hudson Yards, Manhattan’s newest business and cultural hub.

Led by Syntekabio CEO Jongsun Jung, executives of Syntekabio USA (226330:KQ)(226330:KS) joined the exclusive dinner event to meet and network with health industry leaders and innovators from the U.S. and Korea. They shared presentations and conversations on healthcare market trends and technologies while soaking in a breathtaking view of New York’s famed skyscrapers and city lights.

Syntekabio CEO Jong-sun Jung with the Syntekabio USA team.

The New York Health Forum is well known for bringing together global health industry stakeholders to connect and illuminate timely topics that impact the development and businesses of biomedicine and life sciences. During the pandemic, the forum hosted a year-long series of webinars online.

Sanghee Kim, minister counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and DoHyun Cho, Ph.D., chairman of the New York Health Forum, warmly welcomed the guests. A robust information seminar soon followed on breaking into the U.S. healthcare market through collaborative global partnerships. Featured presentations included KHIDI’s roles in assisting Korean companies’ entry into the U.S. healthcare industry by Soonmahn Park, Ph.D., president of KHIDI USA, and the state of A.I. in new drug discovery and development by Kilyoung Kim, Ph.D., president of Syntekabio USA.

According to Kim, Syntekabio’s groundbreaking AI platform DeepMatcher® efficiently performs tasks critical for discovering new synthetic drug candidates on a massive scale. DeepMatcher® is able to screen more than 1 billion compounds per target protein. The power of biotech innovation is captured in the way it virtually combines three-dimensional binding structures to predict and quickly derive accurately small molecule drug candidates. A biopharmaceutical game changer, Syntekabio’s latest cloud platform system will launch in the U.S. before the end of the year 2022.

During the dinner, Dr. Sanghyun Alex Kim, MD, president of KAMPANY, introduced the vision of Korean American physicians and his work as associate professor of Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Several physicians also shared their views on how today’s rapidly evolving technologies are impacting their mission in treating patients, including leveraging A.I.-based cloud systems such as Syntekabio’s suite of cloud platforms.

Attendees also learned about the global healthcare industry trends and the latest technologies disrupting the marketplace. Peter Lee, director of InnoTherapyAmerica Inc. spoke about InnoTherapy technology’s advantages. Seung Woo Song, vice president of Psomagen, updated the audience on the genomics/proteomics clinical research services they provide.

Moderated by James Bae, senior advisor of New York Health Forum, the program highlighted opportunities and challenges for the U.S.-Korea pharma industry both in short- and long-term perspectives. The event continued well into the evening with guests, including U.S. representative Han S. Bang of ST Pharm, a Dong-A company; Dr. Isabella Park, the Korean medical program head for Northwell Health; and Dr. Yoojin Kim, an internist for Montefiore, to name a few. To learn more about Syntekabio USA, visit https://www.syntekabio.com/eng.

SyntekaBio is a global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-based drug discovery and development company, headquartered in South Korea since 2009, with its U.S. operations bringing innovative technologies and science to create transformative medicines worldwide that are compliant with international standards to cure diseases and improve people's lives. Find out more about DeepMatcher®, NEO-ARS™, NGS-ARS™ and PGM-ARS™ at www.syntekabio.com.

