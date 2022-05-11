Drug distributor for cartel sentenced to 9 years in prison

A 32-year-old drug distributor for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

Adrian Izazaga-Martinez of Kent pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

A multi-agency law enforcement team began investigating the cartel between September 2019 and December 2020. The investigation found that the organization was bringing in large amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl-laced pills and cocaine.

The ring operated in King, Snohomish, Lewis and Pierce counties.

U.S. District Judge John Cougheour said at the sentencing, “the size of the drug trafficking organization, the quantity of drugs, and the violence involved,” justify the long prison term.