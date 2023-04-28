Drug dog leads police to major bust and arrest of Charlotte man

What was supposed to be a normal traffic stop turned into a major drug bust for police last week in Gaston County after a K-9 detected enough drugs to kill thousands of people.

On April 20, officers with the Gaston County Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on WH Kiser Road, outside of High Shoals, according to the department. During this stop, the officer’s canine alerted.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered 141 grams of fentanyl — the most common drug distributed in Charlotte — and 29 grams of methamphetamine.

The investigation led officers to a home in Charlotte where an additional 148 grams of heroin, 112 grams of fentanyl, and 215 grams of methamphetamine were seized, according to a news release by the department.

Just 2 mg of fentanyl can be deadly, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. Overall Gaston County Police seized enough fentanyl to kill 126,500 people.

Jose Hernandez-Sanchez, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, according to police. He is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, sheriff’s office records show.