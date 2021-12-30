Drug Enforcement Administration agent shot at while ‘conducting surveillance’ in West Baltimore, authorities say

A Drug Enforcement Administration agent was shot at but uninjured in West Baltimore Wednesday night, a spokesman for the agency confirmed.

DEA spokesman Todd Edwards said the agent was conducting surveillance when someone fired a weapon at him.

It’s the second time this month a law enforcement agent has been shot at while on duty. Earlier this month, Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley died one week after she was shot during an ambush in Curtis Bay.

Police had cordoned off a street in the 2500 block of W. Fayette St., located in Baltimore’s Shipley Hill neighborhood, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A Baltimore police spokesman would not provide additional comment.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.