Drug, re-entry court grads reflect on journeys

Dec. 13—When Kokomo resident Lindsey Freeman told her 4-year-old daughter Annastasia that she was nervous about her upcoming graduation ceremony from the Howard County Drug Court, the little girl knew just how to calm her mother down.

"She said, 'Don't be nervous, mommy, this is your party,'" Lindsay Freeman laughed as she referred to the graduation held earlier this month inside Rozzi's Continental Ballroom.

It's been a long journey for 22-year-old Freeman, who told the Tribune that the problem-solving court was her third drug program.

But she added that she knows in her heart the third time is the charm.

"This comes from just, I was just tired of living like that," she said. "I'm just very excited to live and grow and just be a better person. ... I had to pick myself apart internally and characterize all my defects.

"But this second chance, it's very powerful," Freeman added. "Without a second chance, I'd be in prison still for five more years. It's just so good to have people who are willing to give those second chances and believe in people."

Like Freeman, fellow drug court graduate Joshua Smith said he's also burned some bridges over the course of his battle with drug addiction.

But through the power of God and prayer, the 47-year-old said, he's ready to conquer anything life puts in his way.

And Smith noted that he has the drug court program to thank for that.

"This is the biggest thing I've ever accomplished," Smith said. "It's just, I knew I had it in me, but for whatever reason, I chose to go left instead of right. But here I am today and proving to myself that I'm worth it. I put in the effort."

However it's not about someone telling you that you need to change, Smith noted.

You have to want it for yourself too.

"All the knowledge that you gain through programs like this is 100% awesome and useful, but until somebody is done (with drug use) in their heart, and they absolutely know they're done ..." Smith said, his voice trailing off. "... You're not going to let it go no matter how much you say you will if it's not done in your heart."

According to Howard County Superior Court I Judge Bill Menges — who presides over the program that has around 50 participants at any given time — the drug court began around 2007 with the emphasis on looking at high-risk and high-need women of childbearing years, due in part to the number of children officials saw who were born addicted to drugs.

The court is also committed to providing non-violent drug offenders access to intense treatment services in order to break the cycle of drug addiction and crime, per the Howard County government's website.

"I'm extremely proud of the program," Menges told the Tribune after the graduation ceremony. "I think the biggest thing is that it allows people to have a productive life."

Menges — who was presiding over the drug court graduation for the last time after not seeking re-election in 2022 — then took a few moments to reflect on the history of the drug court and how it feels to see the men and women who participate in it get rewarded with opportunities to turn their lives around.

"It goes back to the way I was raised," he said. "People are important. I'm an Eagle Scout. There's an old saying that once an Eagle, always an Eagle. What the scouting program puts into leadership and helping other people, the whole do a good turn daily, it's about helping people at all times. That's the way I've always lived my life."

Along with the Howard County Drug Court, Menges is also the presiding judge of the Howard County Re-entry Court.

Earlier this week, that problem-solving court also saw its own set of graduates.

According to the county's government website, the re-entry court is a "post- conviction program ordered as a condition of community supervision" and "may be entered through a request for a sentence modification or as a result of violation of community supervision."

"It's important to know that somebody really cares," Howard County Re-entry Court graduate Chris Anderson said. "And there's a lot of work that goes into it. ... But gradually, they just let go of your hand and let you walk. ... And it's important because everybody deserves a second chance. Even though you make a mistake, you shouldn't have to pay for it the rest of your life."

Fellow graduate Millie Catt agreed with Anderson.

For Catt, her involvement in re-entry court came after a bitter divorce led her to drug addiction.

"But the judge saved my life," Catt said smiling. "Luckily this good program found me, and I was lucky to find God within the program. Now I'm clean and sober today. ... This is my second chance, and I am worth that."