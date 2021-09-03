Drug use in front of kids leads to felony charges

Sep. 2—OXFORD — A Lafayette County trio has been jailed after children in their care tested positive for illegal drugs.

Oxford police were called to the Super 8 Hotel for a welfare concern on Aug. 18. The responding officers believed the adults in the room had been using narcotics in front of the children. Child Protective Services had the children that were in the room at the time drug tested. All of the children tested positive for an illegal drug.

Demetrius Brock, 25; Anika Weaver, 22; and Banika Weaver, 22, all of Oxford; were all arrested Aug. 31 and charged with felony child endangerment. During their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court , bond was set at $5,000 each. Anika Weaver was released on recognizance due to a medical condition.

