Drug homicide charge against Green Bay teen will stay in adult court, judge rules

GREEN BAY – A judge ruled Monday that a case against a 16-year-old girl charged with delivering the drugs which killed a De Pere teen will not be moved to juvenile court.

Maylia Sotelo, of Green Bay, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for delivering drugs, as party to a crime, in January, when she was 15 years old.

In Wisconsin, minors aged 10 and older facing certain homicide charges are automatically charged in adult court. Sotelo's lawyer petitioned to have her case moved to juvenile court, but Brown County Circuit Court Judge Beau Liegeois denied this motion at an oral ruling Monday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, on the morning of Dec. 3, police were called to a home in De Pere for a welfare check. An 18-year-old boy was unresponsive in a locked bedroom, and officers broke down the door to find him dead. Drug paraphernalia was found near the teen.

An autopsy found the victim died of a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators identified Sotelo through online message exchanges and found that narcotics investigators with the Brown County Drug Task Force had an open case file under her name. According to the case file, five Percocet pills purchased from Sotelo Nov. 29 during a controlled buy tested positive for fentanyl.

Sotelo was arrested Dec. 6 after another controlled drug buy. In a police interview, Sotelo told investigators she started selling drugs after dealing with her own addiction and ending up in a situation where she owed money.

On Dec. 10, investigators found that Sotelo was in possession of 775 fentanyl-laced pills.

"The Brown County Drug Task Force has been buying blue pills marked 'M30' and referred to as 'Percs' or 'Percocet' a minimum of weekly for at least the past two years in the Brown County area. In every instance, these pills have tested positive for fentanyl," Lt. Matthew Ronk of the Brown County Drug Task Force stated in the criminal complaint.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, of all fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, 60% contained lethal doses of fentanyl.

Sotelo is scheduled to return to court Sept. 18 for a status conference.

