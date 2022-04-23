Drug house raid uncovers enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 people, police say

Investigators in Flagler County raided a home in Bunnell on Thursday, seizing more than 62 grams of fentanyl.

Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release, “In just in one backpack, there was enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 people, which is more than a third of the City of Palm Coast.”

That’s not all investigators said they found in the backpack located inside the home on South 7th Street.

They found heroin, oxycodone pills, hydromorphone and crack cocaine.

“The target of this investigation has been identified and is a known poison peddler in this community with an extensive criminal history for trafficking narcotics,” Sheriff Staly said.

Deputies have named Twain Slater, 30, as the primary suspect in this investigation. His criminal history in Flagler County dates back to 2010, with several arrests on drug charges.

Suspect in Flagler Co. drug raid

Sheriff Staly said, “When the investigation is concluded I hope this time he will be sentenced to a very long prison sentence before this career poison peddler kills someone.”

