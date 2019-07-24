Drug Industry Spent a Record Amount on Lobbying in the First Half of 2019

As Congress considers legislation to lower drug prices, the pharmaceutical industry spent a record amount on lobbying in the first half of the year, the Financial Times’s Hannah Kuchler and Kiran Stacey report, based on congressional findings.The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a leading industry trade group, spent $16.1 million on lobbying in the first six months of the year, up 4% from the $15.5 million it spent in the first half of 2018. PhRMA spent $27.5 million over the full year in 2018, also a record.Large drug companies also put significant money into lobbying efforts from January through June, as the FT details. * Pfizer: $7.1 million, up from $6.6 million in the first half of 2018 * Merck: $5 million, up from $4.1 million * Eli Lilly: $3.7 million, up 32% from the year before * Johnson & Johnson: $3.6 million, up from $2.3 million * Gilead Sciences: $2.9 million, up 80% over 2018.The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the trade association representing pharmacy benefit managers, spent $2.1 million on lobbying over the first half of 2019, up 40% from the same period a year earlier.America’s Health Insurance Plans, the group representing health insurers, spent $5.1 million on lobbying, up 37% from the first six months of 2018.The American Hospital Association spent $10,2 million, up 10% from the same period in 2018, while the American Medical Association, which represents doctors, spent $11.5 million, up 6%.Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

