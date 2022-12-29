Drug interdiction task force confiscates millions in narcotics during 2022
Over $64 million in narcotics was confiscated by law enforcement throughout 2022.
Task forces with the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission seized over $64 million in illegal drugs, inevitably saving many lives and taking a bite out of the trafficking business, according to the spokesperson with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office.
Law enforcement also confiscated 437 firearms and $7.7 million in currency in 2022, the spokesperson said.
The total task force seizures during Yost’s first term comes to over $239 million in narcotics, over 1,300 firearms and $56 million in currency, the spokesperson stated.