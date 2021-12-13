Drug investigation leads to arrest of man said to be 'significant supplier' in Fort Myers

Otis Lorenzo Salley, 51, of Lehigh Acres was released from Lee County Jail on $103,000 bond on charges including trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in MDMA/methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested Friday, December 10, after a multi-agency investigation involving homes in Lehigh Acres and Fort Myers.

A Lehigh Acres man is facing multiple felony drug charges after an investigation by Fort Myers police.

Otis Lorenzo Salley, 51, was released Saturday from Lee County Jail on $103,000 bond with a Jan. 10 arraignment set. Charges include trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in MDMA/methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salley was charged Friday after agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Fort Myers police vice/narcotics detectives served three narcotics search warrants on Brookfield Street in Lehigh Acres, and on Pauldo Street and Henderson Avenue in Fort Myers.

The joint operation between the DEA and FMPD identified Salley as a significant drug supplier for the Fort Myers area.

In a search of Salley's Brookfield Street, home investigators report they found:

286 grams of cocaine HCl (10.2 ounces)

706.1 grams of MDMA/Methamphetamine mixture (27.15 ounces)

Undisclosed amount of U.S. currency

The search on Henderson, a former barber shop and a location agents said Salley used to store and manufacture crack cocaine, found:

40 grams of Cocaine (1.42 oz)

Two fabricated “kilo” presses (used to compress cocaine) along with numerous items of paraphernalia to manufacture and distribute crack cocaine.

Salley has a prior federal conviction for cocaine distribution.

