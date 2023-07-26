Drug investigation led to warrant that ended with suspect being shot by Sandy Springs police

New details are being released on what led up to a suspect being shot by Sandy Springs police officers.

Police say they were serving an arrest warrant when Benjamin Wright, 27, came to the door came to the door in body armor with a gun.

Wright was shot in the vest he was wearing moments later. The GBI says he went back into his apartment after he was shot.

Wright is facing three counts of aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession during a felony.

