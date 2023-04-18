Drug investigation nets 25 arrests in Reading

Apr. 17—A recent drug investigation in Reading saw law enforcement officers arrest three drug dealers, then pose as those dealers to bust 22 customers looking to buy fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

The investigation was conducted by the Berks County Drug Task Force, Reading police and state police. It involved a home in the 800 block of Muhlenberg Street that was suspected of being a base for drug sales.

Investigators said they learned fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were being sold through a rear window and the front door of the home. Undercover officers made several drug purchases at the home before a search warrant was issued Wednesday, investigators said.

Officers searched the home Thursday, arresting three men in the drug operation:

—Jonathan Dinnis Fernandez, 28, of the 500 block of Pike Street.

—Hector Nieves-Castano, 39, of the 800 block of Muhlenberg Street.

—Luis Figueroa-Santiago, 37, of the 800 block of Muhlenberg Street.

Fernandez was charged with five counts of delivering a controlled substance or intending to deliver a controlled substance, eight counts of possessing a controlled substance, one count of possessing of drug paraphernalia, five counts of conspiracy, one count of illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

He was arraigned Thursday before Berks County District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose and placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Nieves-Castano was charged with six counts of delivery of a controlled substance or possession of a controlled substance with an intent to deliver, four counts of conspiracy, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned Friday in front of Bagenstose and placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Figueroa-Santiago was charged with three counts of delivering a controlled substance or intending to deliver a controlled substance, six counts of conspiracy, three counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned Thursday before Bagenstose and committed to the prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Following the arrest of the alleged dealers, undercover detectives conducted a reverse operation, taking over the dealer's roles and selling fake packets of drugs to customers.

Over about four hours, investigators said, detectives arrested 22 people seeking to buy drugs. Each was charged with criminal attempt to possess a controlled substance:

—Robert Budwash, 48, of the first block of East Court Street, Spring Township.

—Omar Melendez-Marrero, 42, of the 800 block of Walnut Street.

—Miguel Diaz, 21, of the 900 block of Scott Street.

—Jonathan Colon-Olan, 29, of the 200 block of Cedar Street.

—Ernesto Mercado, 64, of the 600 block of Clinton Street.

—Pedro Leon, 42, of the 300 block of West Greenwich Street.

—David Polames-Colona, 39, of the 600 block of North 10th Street.

—Uladimit Mercado-Ortiz, 47, of the 600 block of North 10th Street.

—Martin Acevedo, 51, of the 100 block of South Eighth Street.

—Laura Hackman, 38, Ephrata.

—Lisa Vergara, 48, of the 1200 block of Perkiomen Avenue.

—Annmarie Rayel, 56, of the 4800 block of Eighth Avenue, Muhlenberg Township.

—Juan Soto-Gutierrez, 44, of the 300 block of North Ninth Street.

—Javier Gonzalez-Rivera, 49, of the 200 block of North Ninth Street.

—Alexander McGuire, 34, of the first block of West Fairview Street, Mohnton.

—Hector Ecker, 38, of the 400 block of Rehr Street.

—Alicia Calhoun, 34, of the 300 block of Summit Avenue.

—Maricelis Hernandez, 42, no permanent address.

—Francisco Aponte, 32, of the 1000 block of Spring Street.

—Luis Ramos, 41, of the 1600 block of Vine Street.

—Joseph Soto, 34 of the 300 block of Moss Street.

—Elvin Perez, 49, of the 200 block of Godfrey Street, Rehersburg.

All were arraigned and committed to the prison in lieu of bail ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.