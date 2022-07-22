Drug investigation nets 5 arrests in Reading

Jul. 22—Searches of two Reading homes on Thursday resulted in the arrest of five people on drug charges.

The arrests were the result of a monthslong investigation by Reading police and the Berks County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force. It was initiated by complaints from residents who live near the two homes about street-level drug sales.

The house that were searched were 416 S. 11th St. and 1157 Cotton St.

At the South 11th Street home, four people were taken into custody. Each was arraigned Thursday in front of District Judge Eric J. Taylor:

—Josue Muriente, 26, was charged with conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

—Keisla Marie Cintron, 26, was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was committed to the prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.

—Carmen Cruz, 41 was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was committed to the prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

—Jorge Luis Salgado Cruz, 24, was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance. He was committed to the prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Police said they found crack cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills and a pistol at the home.

Story continues

One person was arrested as a result of the search of the Cotton Street home. He was also arraigned Thursday in front of Taylor.

—Jorge Quinone-Ortiz, 35, was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Police said they found crack cocaine and heroin at the home.

Police Chief Richard Tornielli applauded the efforts of investigators working the case.

"The enforcement operations today were the culmination of months of hard work and collaborative efforts by the Reading Police Department and the district attorney's drug task force," he said in a statement announcing the arrests. "The Reading Police Department and our partner law enforcement agencies are dedicated to working relentlessly to target the criminals who are selling poison on our streets and contributing to acts of violence in our neighborhoods.

"We will continue to aggressively target those individuals who seek to disrupt our community and the lives of our residents and visitors, with the goal of providing all of our residents safe streets and neighborhoods."

District Attorney John Adams said arrests like the ones made Thursday protect the community.

"My office is committed to working with the Reading Police Department in keeping the community safe," he said in the statement. "Today's efforts bring us one step closer to eliminating the threat of violence that is associated with drug trafficking."