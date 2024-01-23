Drug “kingpin” accused of trafficking 2,000 Kg cocaine from Mexico to Georgia pleads guilty

The “kingpin” of a trafficking ring accused of importing 2,000 kilograms of cocaine from Mexico into the U.S. has pled guilty.

Prosecutors said 53-year-old Albert Ross, aka “Big,” directed “enormous amounts of deadly drugs” into middle Georgia from Mexico for years. A long-term investigation by the FBI revealed that Ross worked with the cartels in Mexico to purchase cocaine, distribute it and then use couriers in Atlanta to deliver the money back to his cocaine suppliers in Mexico.

Investigators determined that in March 2018, he asked a co-conspirator to kill another one of his associates after a tractor-trailer full of cocaine was intercepted by DEA agents.

In December 2018, DEA agents learned that Ross was moving a large amount of cash from illegal drug sales from Atlanta to California on a private plane. Agents watched men leave Ross’s Bouldercrest Road stash house and board a plane at Peachtree Dekalb Airport with four suitcases and two backpacks. DEA and FBI agents in California were waiting and seized more than $2 million in drug proceeds from the luggage.

Ross also directed co-conspirators to transport and distribute large shipments of marijuana from “Murder Mountain,” a region in Humboldt County, California known for its marijuana production, prosecutors said.

Ross was finally arrested on Sept. 23, 2021 at his home in Stone Mountain.

“Agents found more than $300,000 in cash wrapped in tinfoil and vacuum sealed in black trash bags inside Ross’s bedroom closet,” the FBI said. “Inside an Atlanta area bar owned by Ross, agents seized more than $600,000 in drug proceeds. As part of this entire investigation, law enforcement seized $3,164,210 cash, 73 firearms, 165.22 kilos of cocaine, 1.32 kilograms of fentanyl, 11.25 ounces of heroin, 1.39 kilograms of crack cocaine, 12.57 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine, 25.35 lbs. of marijuana and 198 dosage units of controlled pharmaceuticals.”

Ross pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana on Monday. He faces a minimum of ten years to life in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000,000 per count. He will not be eligible for parole.



