Drug kingpin El Chapo's son extradited to US, Attorney General Garland says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A son of drug kingpin El Chapo was extradited to the United States on Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"Today, as a result of United States and Mexico law enforcement cooperation, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was extradited to the United States," Garland said in a statement.

