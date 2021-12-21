Drug kingpin pleads guilty

Dec. 21—ASHLAND — A man accused of supplying a large-scale meth trafficking ring in Parkersburg, West Virginia, from the comfort of his home in the Ashland area has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Jamaal A. Stokes, 30, pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Kentucky to a sole count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine. When Stokes is sentenced on April 11, 2022, he faces 10 years to life.

Stokes was pinpointed as the supplier of a methamphetamine ring operating out of the Parkersburg area — that ring is currently being prosecuted in the Southern District of West Virginia, with two others already pleading guilty. The prime re-distributor — 56-year-old Carlo Ramsey — is set to plead guilty, according to court records.

A DEA investigation into Stokes's ties to the ring uncovered evidence he was involved in trafficking from the west coast, the Chicago area and North Carolina, records show.

Robert Sanders Jr., 30, of Ashland, remains under indictment in West Virginia for hauling the drugs from Stokes to Ramsey, records show. He was also identified as a re-distributor, even supplying a large-scale dealer in the northern part of the Mountain State.

The charge to which Stokes pleaded guilty relates to when the hammer came down on the ring back in September. When the DEA knocked on Stokes's door on Swanson Drive in Summit, he invited them inside and turned over roughly 950 grams of meth, according to court records.

The big sweep on the operation was monikered by federal authorities as "Long Time Coming and included officers from the DEA, the FBI, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, the Parkersburg Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the United States Postal Service, the Vienna Police Department (West Virginia), the Williamstown Police Department (West Virginia), the Wood County Sheriff's Office (West Virginia), the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, the Russell Police Department and the Raceland Police Department.

