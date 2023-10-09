Drug 'kingpins' among 1,200 criminals jailed after police crack secret phone network

The custody image of Naki Aslan, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison - Met Police / SWNS/Met Police / SWNS

More than 1,200 organised criminals, including drug “kingpins”, have been jailed after detectives infiltrated a secret phone network used by gangsters.

Police have revealed that previously respectable business people doing the school run were among hundreds of organised criminals taken down after targeting the EncroChat encrypted messaging platform.

EncroChat had 60,000 users worldwide, with 10,000 in the United Kingdom, and was accessed using a secure password on Android phones, with each user of the platform given a unique “handle” made up of a noun and an adjective.

It was infiltrated by French and Dutch police in 2020 and shared with police around Europe, and since then has prompted an arrest almost every two days in the UK.

The Met Police has now revealed that since March 2020 it has made 942 arrests in Operation Eternal so far, with 784 charged.

Courtney Freckleton, who was jailed in 2021 - Metropolitan Police/PA Archive./Metropolitan Police/PA Archive.

The force said 426 people had been jailed for a total of 3,722 years behind bars in the investigation. The breakthrough has led to the seizure of £19 million in cash, three tonnes of class A and B drugs, 49 firearms and 755 pieces of ammunition.

Officers were assisted by the National Crime Agency and its own Operation Venetic to solve murders and tackle the drug trade, with more than 1,200 people jailed nationally for a total of nearly 8,000 years.

In the UK-wide operation, 3,100 suspects were arrested and 1,867 charged, with 7,000 mobile devices collected and around 18 million messages logged.

In some cases, officers were able to stop murder plots as they unfolded and police said that users of the network included “well known people” and those who were seen as being “iconic” in the criminal underworld.

Among those convicted following the breakthrough was London rapper Nines, real name Courtney Freckleton, was jailed in 2021 for importing 28 kilos of cannabis into the UK from Spain and Poland.

The custody image of Frankie Sinclair, who was among those jailed - Met Police / SWNS/Met Police / SWNS

Others jailed included Frankie Sinclair. Police were able to confirm his identity using a picture of a fry-up breakfast with a French bulldog in the background.

When they raided his home, the same dog was found at the address and he was found guilty over conspiracy to murder a gang rival with a gun he described in messages as a “James Bond ting”.

Naki Aslan, a high-ranking member of the Hackney Turks gang who called himself ‘JungleCookie’ on the network, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for conspiring to import in excess of 20 kilos of heroin and cocaine as part of the operation.

Messages were found showing Aslan attempted to source a Makarov pistol to shoot a business associate in May 2020.

Commander Paul Brogden, head of specialist crime at the Met, said that the investigation into criminals using Encrochat was “the most significant operation targeting organised crime figures in the Met’s history”.

Expensive handsets

The handsets, which cost £1,500, could only communicate with other EncroChat devices and could have all their data wiped if handed over to the authorities.

Brogden added: “They were playing out their lifestyles [on EncroChat], trading drugs, ordering violence and murder here on the streets of London, and we could see that play out in a way we’ve never seen before. It was a significant leap forward.”

The platform messaged users urging them to get rid of their handsets after realising it had been compromised by law enforcement in June 2020, and it was shut down shortly afterwards.

Commander Brogden said many of those uncovered in the operation were “the kingpins” of organised crime networks in London, adding: “They look like very, very significant people within organisations. These are people who might be known to police and law enforcement, but to all intentions and purposes [sic] to their neighbours they are wealthy business people.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.