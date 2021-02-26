Drug-laced snacks brought by classmate land students in hospital, Louisiana cops say

At least three students had to be hospitalized after authorities say they consumed drug-laced snacks at a Louisiana charter school.

Now, a 13-year-old student at Advantage Charter Academy in Baker could face charges after knowingly bringing the tainted Rice Krispies treats to school Thursday and sharing them with classmates, WVLA-TV reported, citing police.

School staff called 911 after the students began “hallucinating, hyperventilating and panicking,” according to WBRZ. Three were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities said it’s unclear where the 13-year-old got the edibles or what drug(s) they contained.

“It’s really crazy,” one parent told WVLA-TV. “I just hope they get the situation under control.”

The public charter school, which serves kindergarten through eighth grade, released a statement Thursday saying the incident is under investigation.

“We have no higher priority than the health and safety of our students,” spokesperson Jessica Meldrum told WBRZ in a statement. “After the incident that occurred on our school’s campus this afternoon requiring a response by emergency personnel, school leaders immediately began an investigation.”

Meldrum declined to provide additional details, citing privacy issues.

A similar incident happened at a middle school near Spring, Texas, in November when six students fell ill after unknowingly downing marijuana edibles brought by another student, KTRK reported.

“It looked like candy so I ate it,” an eighth grader said in a video her mother recorded at the hospital. “Then I had another one.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Baker Police Department on Friday for an update on the students’ conditions and was awaiting response.

The incident remains under investigation.