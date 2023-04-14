Drug lord El Chapo’s sons charged with trafficking fentanyl into the US

Ovidio Guzman - FBI/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have been charged with trafficking fentanyl to the US alongside dozens of members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel.

On Friday, the Justice Department filed against cartel leaders as well alleged chemical suppliers, lab managers, fentanyl traffickers, security leaders, financiers and weapons traffickers.

The indictments charge three of Guzman’s sons – Ovidio Guzmán López, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Sálazar – known as the “Chapitos”, or little Chapos, who have earned a reputation as the more violent and aggressive faction of the cartel.

Others charged in the cases include those accused of running drug labs and providing security and weapons for the drug trafficking operation, prosecutors said.

Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the US in 2021. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says most of the fentanyl trafficked in America comes from the Sinaloa cartel.

In outlining the charges, Merrick Garland, the attorney general, described the violence of the cartel, describing how its members have tortured perceived enemies including Mexican law enforcement officials.

In some cases, cartel members have also fed victims, some still alive, to tigers owned by Guzman’s sons, Mr Garland said.

Ovidio Guzmán López, one of Guzmán’s sons, was arrested in January in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa. Ovidio Guzmán, nicknamed “the Mouse,” had not been one of El Chapo’s better-known sons until an aborted operation to capture him three years earlier.

This time, Mexico successfully got Guzmán out of Culiacan. In 2019, authorities had him but released him after his gunmen began shooting in the city.

Ovidio Guzmán López and his brother Joaquín Guzmán López allegedly helped move the Sinaloa cartel hard into methamphetamines, producing prodigious quantities in large labs. They were previously indicted in Washington on drug trafficking charges in 2018.

The other two sons, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Sálazar, are believed to have been running cartel operations together with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

Zambada had been rumoured to be in poor health and isolated in the mountains leading the sons to try to assert a stronger role to keep the cartel together.

“Death and destruction are central to their whole operation,” Anne Milgram, the DEA chief, said of the cartel as she announced the charges.