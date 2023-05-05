Drug-obsessed teenager who stabbed grandmother in the bath also took her breast cancer medication

Pietro Addis at Lewes Crown Court - EDDIE MITCHELL

A teenage cannabis addict, who stabbed his grandmother to death during a psychotic episode, was so obsessed with drugs that he took her breast cancer medication, a court has heard.

Pietro Addis, now aged 20, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility after killing his grandmother, Sue Addis, 69, during the third lockdown in January 2021.

The court heard that Addis, who suffered from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), moved in with the successful restaurateur at her £1 million home, following a row with his father over growing cannabis.

But he continued to smoke cannabis daily and was also abusing his prescription ADHD medication, when he stabbed her 17 times while she was taking a bath.

During his sentencing hearing at Lewes Crown Court, where he was jailed for 15 years, it emerged that he had also taken his grandmother’s breast cancer medication.

'Horrific crime demonstrates dangers of illegal drugs'

Judge Christine Laing KC said: “Use and misuse of drugs was the single biggest factor in the development of the mental state that led to you killing your grandma.”

She told Addis that his horrific crime demonstrated the dangers of taking illegal drugs and his inability to say no to harmful behaviours.

“You chose to smoke a lot of cannabis and deliberately over use your amphetamine-based ADHD medication. It was a choice made by you. It is highly unlikely your grandma would have lost her life had you not done so,” Judge Laing said.

Tests on his blood and hair showed Pietro Addis had taken cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, Xanax and his grandmother’s cancer medication in the months before the killing.

The court heard Addis continued to abuse drugs after he was taken into custody, testing positive for cocaine taken while he was on remand in a secure hospital.

Judge Laing said that while she accepted Addis is extremely remorseful, he would still present a danger to the public on release.

The court heard that his grandmother had been attempting to seek help for his deteriorating mental health at the time that he killed her.

Story continues

She had told friends she was seeking professional help for her grandson and had even looked up the details of local youth psychologists in the Brighton area.

After stabbing her repeatedly, Addis then changed his clothes and called 999, telling police: “I'm calling to turn myself in. There's been a murder.”

'An attack of paranoid psychosis'

Mr Addis's lawyers argued that he had been having an attack of paranoid psychosis when he attacked his grandmother and had been unable to make a rational judgement.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder and was cleared of the more serious charge by a jury at Lewes Crown Court.

Addis was sentenced to ten years with an extended term of five years.

He will spend two thirds of the custodial sentence in prison before he is eligible for parole when he will be on licence for the remainder of the custodial sentence plus five years.

Asked if he understood the sentence, Addis said: “Yes, Your Honour.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.