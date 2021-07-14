Drug overdose deaths hit record in U.S. during pandemic year
Overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government reported Wednesday.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the predominant strain in New Jersey, according to Governor Phil Murphy and health officials.
Some of the biggest spikes in prices today are in the travel sector, leaving many struggling to fly amid the pandemic. Errol Barnett reports.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. drug overdose deaths soared almost 30% to a record 93,331 in 2020, or an average of 256 a day, in yet another health concern tied to a pandemic that’s killed more than 600,000 Americans.In Europe, health officials say data supporting the use of vaccine boosters remains thin, and they urged countries in the region to speed up inoculation programs amid the rise of the Delta variant. Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said those younger than 35 need to get shots, noting in a stat
The Biden administration is formally inviting United Nations racism and human rights envoys to visit the United States amid a contentious ongoing domestic debate over the treatment of minorities in America. The State Department announced late Tuesday that the administration would issue a standing invitation to all U.N. envoys, known as special rapporteurs, who compile information on race and discrimination and report back to the world body.
The Busch brothers are banging on the Allisons' rear bumper for the top spot on the list of NASCAR Cup Series wins by siblings. On Sunday, however, the sibling rivalry between Kurt and Kyle Busch was the story. Thanks to Kurt's win over runner-up Kyle at Atlanta Motor Speedway, each has two wins in the four Cup races featuring one-two finishes by the brothers.
Bus was carrying more than 30 Chinese engineers to site of Dasu dam project when the incident happened
The Brazilian president is put under medical observation after reports of abdominal pains.
Billionaire and adventurer Sir Richard Branson flew to space aboard one of his own ships on July 11, an achievement that brings space tourism closer to reality
The Moore County sheriff said two men, one a former employee, have been charged in the murder of a married couple well-loved in the community.
Anyone who's tried to use government services is finding many are still not back to normal despite plenty of private offices reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a meeting intended to reflect the importance of U.S.-German ties, Kamala Harris will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel at the vice president’s residence Thursday, the first time she has hosted a foreign leader at the Naval Observatory since taking office. At their breakfast meeting, Harris intends to emphasize the need for the allies to confront an array of global challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic and climate change to the threats posed by Russia and China. “It underscores the special nature of this partnership and America’s special role in the world that she is able to host her at her home," said Phil Gordon, the vice president's deputy national security advisor, told The Associated Press.
Jul.12 -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Covid-19 restrictions will be eased on July 19, but he warns "the pandemic is not over." He spoke in a televised press conference.
Steven Bennett, of Caldwell, was found guilty at trial in April.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Monday that climate change talks could act as a springboard to help reduce escalating tensions between the two rivals nations. Kerry met Lavrov as part of his four-day visit to Moscow as tensions continue to complicate the two countries' bilateral relations. Kerry is the highest-ranking official from President Joe Biden's administration to visit Russia so far.
We met the Wampler family last Christmas when the kids surprised their mom and dad with a TikTok account to help spread their parents’ message about achieving happiness and success while living with d
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday.
Apple, whose Northern California home has one of highest housing costs the United States, created the fund in 2019, saying that $1 billion would go toward a state-run affordable housing investment fund, another $1 billion toward first-time home buyer assistance and the remainder toward programs aimed at building new affordable housing and nonprofit groups in the San Francisco Bay Area. Apple said Wednesday that the funding has supported the creation of affordable housing in 25 of California's 58 counties, including rural counties such as Amador.
Burial sites have been uncovered at former Indian boarding schools across Canada. But a Lakota activist warns of discoveries to come in the US.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve in the midst of a complicated policy shift, central bank watchers see a renomination of Jerome Powell to a second 4-year term as Fed chief as increasingly likely, a view bolstered by Powell's standing within the Biden administration and a closely divided Senate. The Fed chair's current term expires in February, and advisers to President Joe Biden say he has not yet decided whether to reappoint Powell, a private equity lawyer named to the Fed's Board of Governors by Barack Obama and promoted to the top job by Donald Trump.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine saying data suggests an increased risk of a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillain-Barré.Also known as GBS, the syndrome is a rare neurological condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the protective coating on nerve fibers.Most people fully recover. In a Monday letter to the company, the FDA said the chances of getting GBS was “very low," but still warned that recipients of the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention if they show symptoms within six weeks of inoculation, including weakness, tingling sensations, difficulty walking or difficulty with facial movements.Most cases were in men over the age of 50.Nearly 13 million people have received J&J’s one-dose vaccine in the U.S.Out of 100 preliminary reports of GBS, the FDA says 95 cases have required hospitalization and one death has been reported.The warning is another setback for the J&J shot, as its one-dose system was supposed to help vaccinate hard-to-reach areas.Last week, European regulators issued a similar warning for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which uses technology like J&J’s - a traditional, virus-based approach.Meanwhile, the FDA has not linked GBS to the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.