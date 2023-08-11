Drug possession, trafficking among Boyd indictments

Aug. 11—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury indicted several people this past week, including plenty of drug possession charges.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were also indicted by a Boyd County grand jury:

—Darshea L. Hord, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (second or greater offense and greater or equal to 2 grams) and no operator's/moped license. Hord is in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

—Martez Foy, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on first-offense fentanyl trafficking. Foy is in the Boyd County jail on a $100,000 bond.

—Lucas W. Johnson, 40, of Ironton, was indicted on first-degree rape. Johnson is in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

—Danny M. Wright, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), fourth-degree assault (child abuse), resisting arrest, menacing, two counts of third-degree assault (police/probation officers), public intoxication (controlled substance; excludes alcohol) and possession of marijuana. He is in the Boyd County jail on a $50,000 bond.

—James Murdock, 19, of Ashland, was indicted on possession of methamphetamine (first degree, first offense), first-degree, first-offense possession of an unspecified drug, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, first-degree fleeing or evading on foot and resisting arrest. He is in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

—Shirley Turvey, 39, of Pedro, Ohio, was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting, first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and first-degree possession of meth (first offense). She is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

—Angela McGinnis, 47, of Flatwoods, was indicted on first-degree, first-offense possession of meth, first-degree possession of carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives and failure to illuminate head lamps. She's in the Boyd County jail on a $20,000 bond.

—Tony Teston, 29, of Ashland, on second-degree escape and tampering with prisoner monitoring device. Teston is in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

—Rebecca Tae Hayes, 53, of Tallahassee, Florida, was indicted on possession of meth (first degree, first offense), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.

—James Lewis, 62, of Ashland, was indicted on first-degree, first-offense possession of meth, first-degree, first-offense possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.

—Sarah Senters, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on second-degree escape and tampering with prisoner monitoring device.

—Richard R. Thomas, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a traffic violation (speeding 10 mph over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances (fourth or greater offense) and driving on a DUI-suspended license.

—Stephen J. Johnson, 29, of Prestonsburg, was indicted on public intoxication (controlled substance; excludes alcohol), first-degree, first-offense heroin possession and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.

—Maggie A. Poppe, 37, address unknown, was indicted on third-degree burglary.

—Keith E. Porter, 41, address unknown, was indicted on third-degree burglary.

—Steven D. Lewis, 35, of Huntington, was indicted on third-degree burglary.

