Drug prevention group asks for public, police help

Jan. 20—A substance abuse prevention group in Anniston looks to take a "grass roots level" approach to creating change in the community, says agency director Seyram Selase.

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention is calling all law enforcement and community members to take a survey geared toward building new and innovative ways to aid in the fight in the intersecting issues that arise from substance abuse and gun violence.

Selase said he hoped the surveys would lend valuable insight on questions such as what programs might work well, and which may not. From the law enforcement perspective, Selase said the surveys have questions such as "what do you think are the risk factors that are creating these issues?"

The last question of the survey, Selase said, talks about innovative programs that people would like to see in the community.

"That's the question that we're really excited about, because between law enforcement and the community's surveys, we're going to get some really really good feedback and some awesome creative ideas," Selase said.

The feedback from the surveys will be used to apply for a special upcoming grant by the Alabama Department of Mental Health, Selase said. The details of which have not been announced yet.

"Once we have that information, we're going to take all of that feedback and then use what the community and law enforcement said and actually apply for the funding," Selase said.

The funding for the grant will be used in whatever program ideas the community and law enforcement create in hopes of "reducing the amount of issues that arise from substance misuse combined with gun violence," Selase said.

Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles told The Anniston Star that narcotics and firearms are well known to go hand in hand for a number of reasons. One major factor in the link between the two is that people who are in the narcotic trade often find themselves in need of defense of the drugs or money made from the sale of drugs. Indeed, when there seems to be no obvious motivation for an act of violence, investigative digging often reveals that drugs are somewhere in the mix.

"I would say the vast majority of the time, that narcotics are involved somewhere — narcotics or money," Bowles said.

This creates a dangerous mix, not only for the user or parties involved, but for law enforcement and community members as well, Bowles said. For example, a person in the drug trade carries a weapon for the purpose of protection. While out and about, they see a rival member of the drug trade and a shooting occurs.

Bowles said local law enforcement often works with members of the ATF in larger cases to aid in getting some of the more violent offenders off the streets.

"We're trying to do our best as an agency to curb those numbers in our own community," Selase said.

Programs such as the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention help create a pathway for change in the community. ASAP is offering incentive to complete the surveys by entering into a raffle the name of each person who completes the questionnaire.

Every law enforcement officer who completes the survey will be entered into a $250 Visa gift card drawing, and every community member who participates will be entered into a $500 drawing.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.