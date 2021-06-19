Drug raid nets cash, gun, cars and drugs

Jun. 19—TUPELO — A raid early Thursday morning landed a south Lee County man in jail facing numerous felony charges.

In a joint raid June 17, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Lee County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 184 County Road 643 Shannon. During the search, agents arrested one man, who had been the subject of a yearlong investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs from his residence.

Demond "Gangsta" Fleming, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking Oxycodone and possession of a firearm by a felon. It is believed the Oxycodone tablets may contain Fentanyl.

In addition to the drugs, agents also seized a 9mm pistol, $25,499 in cash, five vehicles and a Polaris side by side.

He remains in the Lee County jail on a $100,000 bond.

