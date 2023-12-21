Drug raid nets cocaine, pot, $16K and one arrest in Miami County

Dec. 20—Detectives from the Miami County Sheriff's Office and Piqua Police Department seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about $16,000 in cash Tuesday during a drug raid in Piqua.

The search warrant in the 700 block of Young Street was the result of a lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking operation, the sheriff's office said.

David L. Arnett, 39, of Piqua was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Miami County Jail. Arnett was charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.