Drug ring member sentenced to 18 years

Mar. 9—ASHLAND — A man involved in a drug ring busted by the feds back in 2020 was sentenced last week to serve a little more than 18 years in prison, the longest stretch in the case solved by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force.

Joshua Gamble was sentenced March 1 to serve 220 months in federal prison in connection with the ring, which works out to roughly 18.3 years.

Under the federal system, Gamble will have to serve 85% of his sentence behind bars.

Gamble was convicted last year of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of meth, distribution of meth, possession with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Gamble was wrapped up in a drug investigation led by the NEKY Task Force, with the assistance of the DEA-led Tri-State Narcotics Team, the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the ATF, the DEEA, the Greenup County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office and the Ashland Police Department.

Gamble was busted in August 2020, after NEKY Task Force Officers identified him in an investigation into a meth ring with suppliers in the Dayton area.

On Aug. 24, 2020, DEA investigators conducted an undercover buy on Chapman Road in Greenup County, which led to a search warrant that turned up 7 ounces of meth and multiple guns, including a Mauser.

Ultimately, Jesse R. Baise — the first to get busted in the ring in January 2020 — Paul Hart, Steven Lindsey, Amanda Cochran, John Knotts and Keith Chaffins were identified as suspects in the ring and were charged in federal court.

Knotts — who is believed to be behind the stick-up of the Ashland PNC in January 2020 — is awaiting sentencing, pending what happens in his federal bank robbery case. He and Cochran were apprehended in late January 2020 after a shootout and car chase with Ohio authorities that ended in Greenup County.

Gamble has been recommended to serve his time at FCI Ashland.

