Drug roundup results in 24 arrests

Jun. 21—Some accused drug dealers were off the streets following a drug roundup last week.

Headed by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction team, comprised of London City Police, Laurel County Sheriff's Office and the Appalachia HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area).

According to information posted on both the Laurel County Sheriff and London City Police's Facebook page, the drug investigations resulted in charges of accused individuals ranging from trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, possession of meth, trafficking opiates and drug indictment warrants, probation violation, persistent felony offender, a federal indictment warrant, and complaint warrants.

Those arrested were identified as:

—Michelle L. Jones, 40, of Ott Road in Corbin — Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense — methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—April Hicks, 31, of Marlin Jones Road in London — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — heroin.

—Brian K. Surgener, 41, of Hollow View Road in Corbin — first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—David Addison Nantz, 35, of McWhorter Road in London — third-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Sarah Elizabeth Tye, 37, of Gilbert Street in Corbin — first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Tracy E. Watkins, 52, of Plane View Drive in London — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense; and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense.

—Terry S. Hubbard, 50, of Clark Lane in London — first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine.

—Christopher W. Surgener, 38, of Engineer Street in Corbin — complaint warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Angela Howard, 38, of Golden Eagle Drive in London — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine.

—Liza D. Godfrey, 30, of Perry Lane in London — Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance — first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender I.

—William R. Freeman, 57, of Morgan Street in London — Laurel district complaint warrant of arrest for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Freddy Scalf, 63, of Starr Hill Road in East Bernstadt — Laurel District Court complaint warrant for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine.

—Jason R. Watkins, 29, of Highway 26, Rockholds, KY — Laurel District Court complaint warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Arnie Lewis, 66, of East Highway 552 of Keavy — federal indictment warrant charging him with possession and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

—Brian Christopher Hamilton, 45, of KY 229 in Barbourville — Laurel District Court complaint warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia

—Joshua G. Shelby, 38, of KY 3476 in Corbin — Laurel District Court complaint warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine.

—Brandy Tonielle Smith, 26, of Hickory Road in London-Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance — first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender II.

—John Peters, 46, of Ray Bowling Road in London — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — second offense; and receiving stolen property $1,000 or more but under $10,000.

—Anthony D. Gregory, 30, of Terrell Road in Corbin — Laurel District Court complaint warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and probation violation.

—James Jacob Root, 38, of Ravenwood Circle of London — first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense -Methamphetamine.

—Alicia Isom, 29, of Roy Dugger Road in London — Laurel District Court complaint warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — heroin. Isom was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance; prescription controlled substances not in proper container — first offense; as well as a second Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication — controlled substances.

—Perry Lance Valentour, 31, of Locust Grove Road in Keavy — Laurel District Court complaint warrant for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine.

—Joseph Baker, 31, of London — charged on an indictment warrant for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense; trafficking in a legend drug; and persistent felony offender I.

—Ashley Crawford, 30, of London — indictment warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine; trafficking in Fentanyl — first offense; trafficking in heroin — first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At the time of arrest, all listed subjects were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The Laurel County "Drug Interdiction" Task Force pledges to continue their investigations into illegal drug trafficking in London/and Laurel county. More arrests are expected.