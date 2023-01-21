Drug sale charges brought against Mankato men

Jan. 20—MANKATO — Two Mankato men face felony drug sale charges related to separate sting operations.

Dayton Christopher Moore, 23, was charged with second-degree felony drug sales Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court, while Jay Anthony Anderson, 29, was charged in court with third-degree felony drug sales Thursday.

A criminal complaint states Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents used a search warrant of Moore's home on May 19, 2022. The agents reported finding cocaine that weighed more than 12 grams when analyzed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Moore reportedly also had new, unused baggies and digital scales at his residence along with baggies containing what appeared to be marijuana.

The charge against Anderson stemmed from a task force controlled purchase on Dec. 27, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

A confidential informant reportedly arranged to purchase 1.75 grams of methamphetamine from Anderson for $150. Agents recorded their conversation in a mobile home before the informant left and handed the purchased methamphetamine over to law enforcement, according to the complaint.

Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the substance was meth and weighed it in at 1.67 grams.

Both Moore and Anderson are to make their initial court appearances on April 6.

