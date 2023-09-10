Drug sales case halted after incompetency finding

Sep. 9—MANKATO — A court-ordered examination determined a drug sales case against a Mankato woman can't proceed due to her mental illness or cognitive impairment.

Tierra Monique Birris, 39, faced a second-degree drug sales charge in Blue Earth County District Court after being accused of selling fentanyl to a minor in May.

The examiner found Birris' mental illness or cognitive impairment made her incompetent to continue in the case against her, according to a court order filed Thursday. Someone is ruled incompetent if their mental illness or cognitive impairment prevents them from rationally consulting with counsel or understanding the proceedings against them.

The felony charge is now considered dormant, or suspended, but could be brought against her again pending an update in her condition. If the charge were a misdemeanor, it would have been dismissed after a finding of incompetency.

A screening will next determine if Birris requires civil commitment. County or state agencies will update the court on her condition at least every six months.

Birris' case stems from a May arrest of minors by police. A criminal complaint states police found a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing fentanyl in their vehicle, and one of the minors accused Birris of selling it to them.

{em style="font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; line-height: 16px;"}Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola{/em}

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola