Drug sales conviction nets man over six years in prison

Feb. 8—An Austin man was sentenced to prison for drug sales Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Phabayo Nygare Gilo, 26, was sentenced to 75 months or just over six years in prison after he was convicted of felony second degree drug sales of a narcotic other than heroin.

Two additional felony charges of second degree drug sales and two felony charges of third degree drug sales were dismissed.

Gilo was given credit for 318 days served.

According to the court complaint, Gilo allegedly made sales on Nov. 15, 16, 18, 21 and 23 for fentanyl pills. The informant met with Gilo routinely in the 700 block of Second Street NW for the sales, though in a couple of the exchanges, drove to a second address in the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue NW.

On the last sale of the sting, the informant exchanged $1,500 for 100 fentanyl pills weighing 10.7 grams.

Gilo initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but amended his plea in November as part of a plea agreement.